DEBT LIMIT:In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 43 Republican senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said they'd oppose allowing a vote on legislation increasing the U.S. debt limit with no strings attached, saying "substantive spending and budget reforms" must be included in the package.

CAR BOMBING:Russia's top investigative agency said the suspect in a car bombing Saturday that injured prominent pro-Kremlin novelist Zakhar Prilepin and killed his driver admitted acting at the behest of Ukraine's special services. It's the third explosion involving prominent pro-Kremlin figures since Russia's war in Ukraine began.

SERBIA:Mass drive-by shooting suspect Uros Blazic told prosecutors Saturday that he shot people he didn't know Thursday because he wanted to sow fear, RTS state television reported. He faces charges of first-degree murder and unauthorized possession of guns and ammunition.

WEST BANK:Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

LABOR CONTRACT:Los Angeles teachers overwhelmingly approved a new contract Friday with the LA Unified School District that will give a significant pay raise to staff in the nation's second-largest school system.

SHOOTINGS:A 19-year-old man is dead and at least six other people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said. Separately, a 17-year old girl was killed and five other people wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.