MOON TRIP: The U.S.-Canadian crew of astronauts assigned to fly around the moon in another year got their first look at the unfinished Orion spacecraft, as NASA warned Tuesday there could be more delays over heat shield issues.

CHINA TRADE: China's exports plunged by 14.5% in July compared with a year earlier, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump. Imports tumbled 12.4% and exports fell to $281.8 billion, data showed Tuesday.

EXODUS: Sudan's escalating conflict has driven more than 4 million people from their homes and triggered outbreaks of disease and an increase in malnutrition, a U.N. official said Tuesday, as clashes between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary force intensify.

PAY RULES: Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects using the definition of prevailing wage, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.

DRUG LORD: Colombian kingpin Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as Otoniel, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison in the U.S. after admitting he oversaw the smuggling of tons of U.S.-bound cocaine and acknowledging "there was a lot of violence."

SUMMIT: Leaders from South American nations that are home to the Amazon challenged the developed world Tuesday to do more to help stop massive destruction of the world's largest rainforest, a task the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization said can't fall to just a handful of countries.