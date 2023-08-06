PAKISTAN: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after a court sentenced him to three years in jail for corruption. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains the country's leading opposition figure.

FERRY ACCIDENT: One person died and nearly 100 had to be rescued after a ferry in the central Philippines struck floating debris at sea and took on water Saturday, police said.

MANHUNT: The suspect in the shooting and wounding of two Florida police officers Saturday was fatally shot by SWAT team members several hours later after he barricaded himself in a hotel in Orlando's tourist district, culminating a manhunt across central Florida, police officials said.

ISRAEL: A Palestinian gunman on Saturday opened fire in central Tel Aviv, killing an Israeli security guard before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

MIGRANTS: Mexico's immigration agency said late Friday it found 491 migrants being held at a compound by the side of a highway east of Mexico City, a route frequently used by migrant smugglers.

FLORIDA: After the College Board refused to modify its Advanced Placement psychology course to comply with Florida's limits on teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity, the state education commissioner said late Friday the state believed the psychology course could be taught "in its entirety."

— Associated Press