LIMOUSINE CRASH: A former limousine company manager was sentenced Wednesday to at least five years in prison for his role in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York. Nauman Hussain, 33, was convicted of manslaughter earlier this month after prosecutors argued that he intentionally failed to properly maintain an SUV-style stretch limo, which then failed to brake on a downhill stretch of road.

ABORTION RULING: The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in nearly all cases except life-threatening situations. In a 6-3 ruling, the high court said the two bans are unconstitutional because they require a "medical emergency" before a doctor can perform an abortion.

EMPLOYMENT: U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in April, illustrating the resilience of the American labor market. Employers posted 10.1 million job openings last month, up from 9.7 million in March and the most since January, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

AMAZON WALKOUT: Telling executives to "strive harder," hundreds of corporate Amazon workers protested what they decried as the company's lack of progress on climate goals and an inequitable return-to-office mandate during a lunchtime demonstration Wednesday at its Seattle headquarters.

UKRAINE AID: President Joe Biden approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday that totals up to $300 million and includes additional munitions for drones and an array of other weapons. It comes as Russia continued to pummel Ukraine's capital and unmanned aircraft have targeted Moscow.

SUSPECTS SOUGHT: The FBI is looking for photos and videos that could help identify suspects in a Memorial Day shooting at a popular Florida beach promenade in Hollywood, Florida, in which nine people were wounded, including a 1-year-old child.