COURT CHALLENGE: All 16 Michigan Republicans accused in a fake elector scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in power are challenging the charges, after the final nine either pleaded not guilty or had a judge enter the pleas on their behalf Thursday in state court.

NIGER: Niger's junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who recently pledged to root out corruption and lock up the country's "thieves," was fatally shot at a political rally Wednesday in the capital as the South American country reels from drug-related crime and violence. He was 59.

POLAND: Poland intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus, the country's defense minister said Thursday as Warsaw worries about the presence of Russian-linked mercenaries in Belarus and migrants trying to cross the border without authorization.

JURY THREATS: Self-proclaimed white supremacist Hardy Carroll Lloyd of Follansbee, West Virginia, was arrested Thursday on charges that he made online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of Robert Bowers, who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the U.S. Justice Department said.