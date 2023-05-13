METS: Max Scherzer is expected to start Sunday or Monday against the Nationals after throwing a bullpen session on Friday. The right-hander missed his last start due to neck spasms.

ROYALS: Catcher and seven-time All-Star Salvador Perez was scratched from Friday's lineup due to what manager Matt Quatraro described as "a little bit of blurry vision." He is batting .289 with seven homers and 21 RBIs this season.

ROCKIES: Antonio Senzatela will miss at least two months with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament but avoided Tommy John surgery. The right-hander was removed from his last start due to forearm tightness.

RAYS: Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 60-day IL with a right flexor strain one day after tossing seven scoreless innings in a win over the Yankees. The righthander, who is hoping to avoid Tommy John surgery, is 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA.

CUBS: Second baseman Nico Hoerner was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring. The injury occurred while Hoerner was running the bases Monday. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday.