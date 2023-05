DODGERS:Right-hander Dustin May was moved to the 60-day injured list and won't return until after the All-Star break. He was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts this season before he was sidelined with a strained right elbow. ... Left-hander Clayton Kershaw was placed on the bereavement list so he can attend his mother's funeral. Kershaw is expected to make his next start Saturday.