ATHLETICS: A long-awaited proposal to finance a Major League Baseball stadium on the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled for its first public hearing at the Nevada Legislature. At a hearing Monday, lawmakers are considering whether to allow up to $380 million in incentives that include state tax credits and county bonds to build a home for the Oakland Athletics. The stadium financing bill was introduced Friday.
RAYS: Pete Fairbanks was placed on the 15-day IL because of inflammation in his left hip. Manager Kevin Cash said the closer texted that he was feeling better than he did when he left the ballpark on Sunday, though he was still sore.
— Associated Press