CLINIC FINED: A health clinic in Billings, Montana, plagued by deadly asbestos contamination must pay the government almost $6 million in penalties and damages after it submitted hundreds of false asbestos claims, a judge ruled. The 337 false claims made patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits they shouldn't have received.

HOUSE FIRE: An early morning house fire Saturday in San Antonio killed three people and injured three others, the city's fire chief said. One woman died at the scene and two others — an adult and a child — later died at a hospital. The three people hospitalized were listed in critical condition, said San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood.

BANGKOK: Hundreds of people gathered Sunday in the Thai capital of Bangkok to demand that conservative senators stop blocking the naming of a prime minister belonging to a winning coalition formed from May's general election, a stance that risks a potentially destabilizing political deadlock. The surprise election winner, the Move Forward Party, failed in two efforts to have its leader Pita Limjaroenrat confirmed as the next prime minister.

WILDFIRES: Firefighters struggled through the night to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, 64 of which started Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far. Their efforts were without the help of firefighting planes and helicopters, which do not operate at night. The most serious fire was on the island of Rhodes, where 19,000 people had been evacuated.

CHINA: Floods caused by heavy rain hit eastern China, leaving at least five dead and three missing while over 1,500 people were evacuated, state media reported on Sunday. China National Radio said the massive floods swept through a village in the Fuyang district of the city of Hangzhou, engulfing many houses on Saturday afternoon. The rain later led to a partial mountain collapse and mudslide, affecting multiple areas in the district, CCTV said.

— Associated Press