TRUMP ALLIES: Two Michigan allies of former President Donald Trump were charged in connection with an effort to illegally access and tamper with voting machines in the state after the 2020 election, prosecutors said Tuesday.

OUTBREAK POLICY: The State Department launched a new bureau Tuesday aimed at making the battle against global outbreaks a lasting priority of U.S. foreign policy, which includes the President's Emergency Program for AIDS Relief, though it is caught up in the political battle over abortion.

CRISIS DEEPENS: A French military plane carrying Europeans departed Niger on Tuesday as France, Italy and Spain announced evacuations, concerned they risked becoming trapped after a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

AMAZON CARE: Amazon said Tuesday it is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall through its website or app, as the e-commerce giant pushes deeper into care delivery.

WEST BANK: A Palestinian gunman opened fire Tuesday in an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem, wounding six people before being shot and killed, Israeli police said. Later, a 15-year-old Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab soldiers was shot and killed. Also Tuesday, an Israeli human rights group said Israel is holding over 1,200 mostly Palestinian detainees without charge or trial.

ABORTION BAN: Indiana's six abortion clinics said Tuesday they stopped providing abortions ahead of the state's near-total abortion ban taking effect, and asked to keep the ban on hold as a petition is pending before the state's high court. Also Tuesday, a federal judge ruled it would violate Idaho medical providers' free speech rights to sanction them for referring patients to out-of-state abortion services.