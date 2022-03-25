Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A woman flagged down an Opelika police officer in November to show him pictures she found of an unknown adult male pointing a gun at her son’s head.
Authorities are leaving it to grandpa to punish an 11-year-old boy from North Carolina who called a Lee County gas station on Tuesday with bom…
This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.
It goes by in a blink, yet it lasts a lifetime.
The construction of the $32 million bridge replacement project on Interstate 85 near exit 60 is expected to last for two more years.
As the smell of fried chicken filled the air, Katina Barrow-Driver thought about her first job, at Church’s Chicken, and prepared to serve cus…
The Olympic champion is an SEC champion.
The Auburn fans got on their feet. No, not because Auburn was winning: Because Auburn was losing.
Auburn Police have arrested one suspect in connection to the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at the Waffle House at 2167 South Col…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.