Meet Bubbles! This sweet gal loves people and other dogs, and has the perfect personality! She has great manners and... View on PetFinder
Bubbles
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn looks very different from 250 feet up in the air.
Watson and Downs Investments, the owners of Lawn Golf USA, have been denied the opportunity to build three houses on property originally plann…
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.
“We’ve lost some of the better gymnasts in the world, and they’re not in the lineup right now. And I do think you have to rely on your uppercl…
At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at the Lee County Justice Center, Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Alfred White testified that Lamar Vicker…