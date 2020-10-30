Don't skip these steps when borrowing parent student loans

If your child will — and 45% of families expect the parent and child to at least share this responsibility, according to the Sallie Mae report — that can affect your decisions.

Angela Colatriano, chief marketing officer for College Ave Student Loans, says some families want the child's name on the loan because he or she will repay it.

"They don't want a handshake agreement," she says.

But only the parent is legally responsible for a parent PLUS loan. You'll need to weigh that when considering borrowing options.

PLUS loans have less stringent credit requirements than private loans and offer everyone the same fixed interest rate. However, PLUS loans also have large origination fees and are available only to parents — guardians and grandparents aren't eligible, for example.

Your ultimate goal should be getting the least expensive loan you qualify for. If that's a PLUS loan, make sure everyone is on the same page for repayment.

Kingsbury suggests writing a simple, one-page agreement that "would spell out what the expectation is and what happens if there's a conflict."

