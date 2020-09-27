Auburn University Alumni launches 'buy one, give one' mask drive

• "Masks are so important because they help protect you and your community. COVID-19 is spread primarily through respiratory droplets, so wearing a mask is a simple action you can take to help stop the spread and allow local schools, hospitals and businesses to keep functioning as normally as possible," said Emily Claire Herring, ’21.

• “I think mask wearing is important because not only does it help to protect me, the wearer, it drastically reduces the number of people that would contract COVID in the U.S. When I wear my mask, I realize that I am doing my bit to keep society safer, thereby reducing the amount of money that is spent on health care. Wearing a mask also shows that, despite the discomfort I may feel, I am willing to be my neighbor’s keeper, especially the immunocompromised, by reducing the odds of them contracting the disease,” said Peace Elimimian, ’22.

• “Mask wearing is important because it’s not just for my sake. As a nursing student, I have to consider my patients’ health before I even get to the clinical setting. Due to the current research, mask wearing will help. So, I will do my part,” said Caroline Richey, ’21.