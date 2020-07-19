Cannon to merge with Arrow

Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators has announced the merger and acquisition of Cannon Pest Control Inc., a full-service company in Lee County in south-central Alabama. The move is Arrow’s introduction to East Alabama.

“We are so pleased to welcome the team members and customers of Cannon Pest Control to the Arrow family,” said Emily Thomas Kendrick, chief executive officer of Arrow Exterminators. “Their commitment to the community and passion for customer service makes Cannon a perfect strategic fit for Arrow. We will maintain the Cannon office in Auburn and operate as Stark Exterminators, giving us 10 service centers throughout the great state of Alabama.”

Darryl and Wendy Cannon said Arrow is a good match for their customers.

“When we started exploring selling our business, we wanted to find a company that is passionate about how customers and team members are treated. We have always said that ‘a business that values family values customers,’” said owner Darryl Cannon. “In addition, we were looking for a company that would provide our team members with many growth opportunities and an expanded range of services to offer our customers. We knew we were with the right company as Arrow is obsessed about how customers and employees are treated.”