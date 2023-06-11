Two new industrial developments will bring a combined capital investment of nearly $100 million to the plains, the Auburn City Council announced Tuesday night in their regular meeting.

The council approved expansion projects at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED at Auburn Technology Park and the auto supplier Donghee Alabama at the Auburn Technology Park West.

Starting in 2023, the construction crews will build a new Coca-Cola distribution center at 511 West Veterans Blvd. It’ll be near the Mill Creek Data Center coming to the area. The new 24,000-square-foot plant is expected to open in 2025, said Cassandra Mickens, the corporate communications manager.

It’ll bring in $15 million in capital investment and 75 full-time jobs with an average annual salary of $60,500.

“This facility will consist of our sales operations, our distribution warehouse, our administration and our fleet department with all of our trucks,” Mickens said.

The new plant will distribute Coca-Cola branded beverages made at bottling plants here in Alabama. It will service all of the East Alabama region.

Mickens said the new Auburn facility came about after a tornado passed through the area in March and ripped off the roof off the West Point Coca-Cola distribution center. Associates will work at a temporary location in Auburn until the new facility is completed. Coca-Cola will donate the West Point facility to the City of West Point.

“After that storm, the roof collapsed at the West Point facility and the building was deemed inoperable,” Mickens said. “Part of this move is us insuring the safety and well-being of our associates.”

The auto supplier Donghee Alabama, which makes electric vehicle battery cases, will expand its two sites on Innovation Drive and Riley Street. It’ll bring a capital investment of over $82 million to Auburn and 100 new jobs. There’s no word on when they will begin construction.