Happy 30th Anniversary to the ADA

The form goes on to ask, “Have you ever filed a workers’ compensation claim against an employer?” Ada never has, so “no.”

Before the ADA took effect in 1992 (it was enacted in 1990), these intrusive questions on employment applications or in job interviews were legal — and very common. Thanks to the ADA, medical information can no longer be requested at the ‘applicant’ stage.

Act 2

Ada starts her job. Ada shows up on her first day with a small pillow for her lower back. Her supervisor thinks the pillow is cute and asks where she got it. Ada replies that she found it at a thrift shop and thought it would feel better while she sat at her desk all day.

The supervisor replies, “I know what you mean. My back gets tired after a long day, too.” Ada says, “You know, I never had a problem until I got run over by a forklift on my last job, but now my lower back acts up occasionally.”

The supervisor responds, “Hmm.”

The supervisor follows up. “That’s awful about the forklift! How badly were you hurt? Were you in the hospital? Good thing you had workers’ comp to cover your expenses, huh?”