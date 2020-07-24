Happy 30th Anniversary to the ADA

What would the workplace would be like if there were no Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA)?
It’s 1989 in the way back machine. Ada Smedley is smart, and capable of being a good worker. She has depression, which is under control with medication. On her last job, she was seriously injured when a co-worker ran over her while drag-racing forklifts with another co-worker.
Ada’s injuries kept her out of work for six months. While she was unconscious in the hospital, her employer filed a workers’ compensation claim on her behalf, and she drew benefits. She’s fine now, with the exception of periodic flare-ups of lower back pain, and excited about getting back to work. She’s looking for a clerical position. She is eminently qualified.
Act 1
Ada applies for a job. Ada fills out an employment application. After name, address, phone, and Social Security Number, the form asks, “Do you have any physical or mental conditions that would prevent you from performing the job?” Ada does have a “mental condition” (depression) and a “physical condition” (bad back), but neither one prevents her from doing the job. Answer: “No.”
On page 2, the form asks, “How many days were you absent from your previous job because of illness?” Is getting run over by a forklift an illness? Ada thinks not. That was the only time she was out of work, so Ada answers, “None.”
The form goes on to ask, “Have you ever filed a workers’ compensation claim against an employer?” Ada never has, so “no.”
Before the ADA took effect in 1992 (it was enacted in 1990), these intrusive questions on employment applications or in job interviews were legal — and very common. Thanks to the ADA, medical information can no longer be requested at the ‘applicant’ stage.
Act 2
Ada starts her job. Ada shows up on her first day with a small pillow for her lower back. Her supervisor thinks the pillow is cute and asks where she got it. Ada replies that she found it at a thrift shop and thought it would feel better while she sat at her desk all day.
The supervisor replies, “I know what you mean. My back gets tired after a long day, too.” Ada says, “You know, I never had a problem until I got run over by a forklift on my last job, but now my lower back acts up occasionally.”
The supervisor responds, “Hmm.”
The supervisor follows up. “That’s awful about the forklift! How badly were you hurt? Were you in the hospital? Good thing you had workers’ comp to cover your expenses, huh?”
Ada replies, “Yes, I was in intensive care for two weeks. After I got out, they told me that the accident had bent my spine and that it would be crooked and I’d have pain periodically for the rest of my life. I don’t know what I would have done without that workers’ comp money.”
The supervisor responds, “Hmmm.”
Ada then takes out her container of anti-depressants and puts it in her top desk drawer. The supervisor says, “Oh, you have allergies? So do I! I sneeze all summer long.”
Ada replies, “No, I don’t have any trouble with allergies. These are my prescription anti-depressants.”
The supervisor responds, “Hmmmm.”
As soon as Ada is all settled in at her desk, the supervisor runs to HR and tells the manager everything that Ada said. Fifteen minutes later, Ada is called into HR. The manager confirms what she told her supervisor.
The HR manager concludes by accusing Ada of falsifying her employment application when she said that she had never filed a workers’ compensation claim. Ada tries to explain that she was not the one who filed the claim — that her employer had done it while she was unconscious — and that she was trying to answer as accurately as possible.
The HR manager says, “You knew that was a poorly-worded question, and a person with ethics would have disclosed the claim so we would have known not to take on this liability.”
By this time, Ada is in tears. The HR manager suddenly feels sorry for her, so he decides to let her resign instead of firing her for falsification.
Ada leaves, as she passes the EEOC office on her way home, she doesn’t think to stop because she knows the employer hasn’t done anything illegal.
EpilogueAda’s alarm clock goes off.
“Ahh, it was only a dream! The ADA has been the law for 30 years.”
Tommy Eden is a partner working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika. He can be contacted at teden@constangy.com or 334-246-2901. He thanks his partners for their blog on this issue.
