Here's who won the Auburn Chamber of Commerce's annual awards

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce hosted the 73rd Auburn Chamber Annual Meeting Awards on Thursday at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. Here are the winners:
- Eagles Awards: Auburn Research and Technology Foundation; East Alabama Health – Auburn Medical Pavilion; Auburn Public Library; Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County; Hudson Family Foundation; and Office of Workplace Development, City of Auburn
- Auburn Chamber & Auburn-Opelika Tourism Partnership Award: Andrew Hopkins of the Southern Raptor Center
- Young Business Person of the Year: Daniel Holland, Holland Homes
- Norm Caldwell Excellence In Industry Awards: Phillip Dunlap, City of Auburn
- Teague Award (Volunteer of The Year): Elliot MacIsaac, VCOM
- Diplomat of the Year: Todd Phelan, Wilson Investment Group
- Spirit of Auburn Award: Johnny Kincey
- Ham Lifetime Impact Award: Nancy Davis, Davis Bingham Hudson & Buckner
- Chairman’s Award: Mayor Ron Anders
- Best of Small Business Awards (Emerging): Mo’Bay Beignet Company
- Best of Small Business Awards (1-10 employees): Tanology of Auburn
- Best of Small Business Awards (11-50 employees): Hamilton's on Magnolia
- Best of Small Business Awards (51-100 employees): The Hound
- Retailer of the Year: Charming Oaks
- Customer Service Crown: Richard Tomasello of Well Red; the team of Heidi Champagne and Sabrina Nasta of Two Maids & a Mop
- Auburn Young Professionals Awards (Serve Award): Anthony Terling of Auburn-Opelika Tourism
- Auburn Young Professionals Awards (Develop Award): Angela Moulton of River Bank & Trust
- Auburn Young Professionals Awards (Connect Award): McClain Reed of The Key Real Estate Company