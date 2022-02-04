 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's who won the Auburn Chamber of Commerce's annual awards
  • Updated
Chamber awards

Elliott McIsaac of VCOM welcomes the audience to another annual meeting of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. 

 LAUREN JOHNSON/

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce hosted the 73rd Auburn Chamber Annual Meeting Awards on Thursday at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. Here are the winners:

  • Eagles Awards: Auburn Research and Technology Foundation; East Alabama Health – Auburn Medical Pavilion; Auburn Public Library; Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County; Hudson Family Foundation; and Office of Workplace Development, City of Auburn
  • Auburn Chamber & Auburn-Opelika Tourism Partnership Award: Andrew Hopkins of the Southern Raptor Center
  • Young Business Person of the Year: Daniel Holland, Holland Homes
  • Norm Caldwell Excellence In Industry Awards: Phillip Dunlap, City of Auburn
  • Teague Award (Volunteer of The Year): Elliot MacIsaac, VCOM
  • Diplomat of the Year: Todd Phelan, Wilson Investment Group
  • Spirit of Auburn Award: Johnny Kincey
  • Ham Lifetime Impact Award: Nancy Davis, Davis Bingham Hudson & Buckner
  • Chairman’s Award: Mayor Ron Anders
  • Best of Small Business Awards (Emerging): Mo’Bay Beignet Company
  • Best of Small Business Awards (1-10 employees): Tanology of Auburn
  • Best of Small Business Awards (11-50 employees): Hamilton's on Magnolia
  • Best of Small Business Awards (51-100 employees): The Hound
  • Retailer of the Year: Charming Oaks
  • Customer Service Crown: Richard Tomasello of Well Red; the team of Heidi Champagne and Sabrina Nasta of Two Maids & a Mop
  • Auburn Young Professionals Awards (Serve Award): Anthony Terling of Auburn-Opelika Tourism 
  • Auburn Young Professionals Awards (Develop Award): Angela Moulton of River Bank & Trust 
  • Auburn Young Professionals Awards (Connect Award): McClain Reed of The Key Real Estate Company
