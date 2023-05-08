Jack’s Family Restaurants opened its new Phenix City location on Retail Drive on Monday morning, according to a news release from the franchise.

The Southern-style, quick service restaurant has been under construction since November 2022. It features a spacious dining room, a porch-seating area and an interior window customers can use to watch cooks make biscuits from scratch.

The new location is also one of nine to feature the brand’s Digital 2.0 design. It includes double drive-thru lanes and a curbside pickup that allows for quicker and more convenient service, according to the release.

“Jack’s service is quicker than ever,” Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess said. “We encourage anyone in or near the Phenix City location to come out today and experience our Southern-style menu and its fastest service yet.”

This is the 172nd Jack's location in the state.

Jack’s franchise plans to partner with the Phenix City community by supporting nonprofits and local organizations. For more information, visit eatatjacks.com/donations.

For the next 12 weeks, Jack’s will be offering exclusive online giveaways, prizes and promotions to celebrate the opening. The restaurant will also be offering a limited-time menu item — the Southern BBQ Pub Burger with all-beef patties, crispy bacon, bbq sauce, cheese, fried onions and pickles.