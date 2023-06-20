7 Brew Coffee officially opened to the public in Auburn on Monday morning after holding a soft opening over the weekend. The double lane drive-thru coffee stand is located at 1615 E. University Drive in front of the University Shopping Center.

“Just come by and you’re always going to get that friendly smile. When you pull up, you’ll have a good genuine conversation with someone.” said operations manager Hayden Holtgrewe. “Everybody needs their coffee. Coffee makes the world go round. We just want to provide that good customer service with the coffee.”

Holtgrewe said 7 Brew offers up a variety of coffees, teas, Italian sodas, shakes and energy drinks. The business is known for its seven original coffee blends. Holtgrewe said the Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, is the company's best seller. Additionally, customers can customize their drinks. There have 40 different flavors that can be added into shakes, fizzes, teas or energy drinks.

“You can basically make any type of drink that you want,” Holtgrewe said. “Specifically made, whatever you want to put in it, we can make it.”

Holtgrewe said the college population was one of the determining factors to opening in Auburn, as well as the town's positive community. Over the weekend, the new 7 Brew had a soft opening as a way to get to know the community. Employees handed out free small drinks Saturday and Sunday.

Employees will continue to hand out free drinks the rest of the week during what Holtgrewe called “community hours.” Free small drinks will be available through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

7 Brew Coffee will also have its official grand opening and “swag day” on Saturday, June 24. Free T-shirts will be given out with the purchase of every large drink while supplies last. The brand also plans to donate $1,000 to the Auburn High School Marching Band.

7 Brew Coffee is planning to open 79 coffee stands across Alabama and Tennessee over the next six years. The Auburn location is the company’s 100th store. The company dropped the building into place with a crane in early May.

Holtgrewe said 7 Brew Coffee opened in Rogers, Arkansas, just six and half years ago. It has grown from eight stores to 100 in the past three years.

“You’ll start seeing them pop up everywhere,” Holtgrewe said. “It’s very cool to see the growth of this thing.”

The new 7 Brew doesn’t feature a lobby or seating, but people can walk up and order their drinks as well as use either of the two drive-thru lanes.

“Don’t let the long lines scare you,” Holtgrewe said. “We are fast, we are efficient, and the lines look long but they really do move pretty quickly.”