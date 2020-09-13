America's Thrift Store is coming to Opelika

A new retailer is coming to Opelika, and it’s hiring.

America’s Thrift Store is taking over the old Gander Mountain building next to Lowe’s Home Improvement Center across from Tiger Town.

The new store will use up the entire space with retail offerings, including clothes and consumer goods, and a receiving shop in the back where donations are processed.

“From our experience, it’s generally donations from middle- and upper-income families - and people don’t donate stuff that’s worn out,” said Ken Sobaski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It usually because they used to weigh 250 pounds and now they weigh 200, or their son moved out and went to college and left a lot of stuff behind.”

The company is for-profit, but it donates nearly $3 million per year to its charity partners – in Alabama, it gives to the state’s Make-a-Wish Foundation. The company takes donations at its stores, along with collection boxes around town and goods donated to Make-a-Wish.

Company officials estimate that America’s Thrift Store diverts over 30 million pounds of material from landfills each year.

A job fair starts Monday at the Holiday Inn Express, 1801 Capps Landing. It will run during business hours through Sept. 25.