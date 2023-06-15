Longtime Auburn restaurant Amsterdam Café will expand its business model this summer with a new fast casual locations.

One of the seafood & southern-style spots will open in July at Suite #100 of the Northside Crossing retail development at 1850 Shug Jordan Parkway. The other will open in August at the Ogletree Village Shopping Center at 2301 Ogletree Village Lane.

Amsterdam Café owner Blake Cleveland said residents have been eager about the new locations.

“I get asked about it multiple times daily when are they going to open,” Cleveland said. “Everybody always gets excited when new restaurants come. I think it's really cool when they already know what the restaurant is. They already know the brand.”

The new restaurants will have many of the original Amsterdam Café signature dishes. Customers can still expect Turkey Wraps, Crab Cake Sandwiches, and lobster egg rolls, which Cleveland said put the restaurant on the map. He said there would also be new items added to the new location’s menus including quesadillas, wings, and a Greek power bowl with quinoa.

The key difference — fast casual approach. They won’t be as chef-driven as the first Amsterdam Café. Food will be ordered at the counter and brought out to the tables. Both locations will have indoor and outdoor seating.

Amsterdam Café started as a bar and game room which Cleveland’s family bought in 1998. Over the years, they transformed it into the full-service bar and restaurant that's well-known in the community.

Cleveland first expanded the business with the Dam Food Truck in 2017. The food truck spends most of its days on the Auburn University campus. He then added the Dam Taco Truck to his AU presence. The new restaurants give people a little more to choose from and offers that popular fast-casual dining experience.

“Now, we're looking to expand the brand and do something nicer and bigger than a food truck. Somewhere in between the original and the truck,” he said.