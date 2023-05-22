The popular active wear brand Lululemon will open a new store at The Standard, a student housing center in downtown Auburn at the corner of East Glenn Avenue and North Gay Street.

The Shopping Center Group LLC, a commercial real estate agency, took to Facebook on May 10 to announce the new location. Further details, including the opening date, have yet to be released to the public.

"Congratulations to our client, Landmark Properties - Corporate, on this exciting new tenant," TSCG said in its Facebook post.

Lululemon is known for its yoga pants and accessories, technical athletic wear, lifestyle apparel, accessories, sports bras, personal care products and shoes. The upcoming Auburn location will be the sixth in the state after Montgomery, Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa and Mobile. Lululemon will be the third retail business to open in the Standard's mixed development building. The others were Barberitos and Hotworx.

Lululemon Athletica was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998. The company now owns 655 stores internationally, according to its website.

- This is a developing story. We'll provide more details as soon as they become available.