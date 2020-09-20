AU center lands $4.2M federal grant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn University program will investigate ways to help small- and mid-sized manufacturers better access global supply chains.

The Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems (ICAMS) has received a $4.26 million award from the Department of Defense to explore the digitalization of manufacturing for small and medium manufacturers throughout the country.

“The most significant way ICAMS can make a difference is in helping small and medium manufacturers understand the technologies they should be utilizing and helping them understand the need for adopting Industry 4.0/Smart Manufacturing concepts, therefore really digitalizing the full supply chain,” said Gregory Harris, ICAMS director and associate professor of industrial and systems engineering.

Large, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have blended their physical and virtual domains into an Industry 4.0 environment, achieving an advantage over smaller competitors. ICAMS researchers hope to help close this gap, in part by creating a skilled workforce pipeline that starts in high school and continues through community college and beyond.