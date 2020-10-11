AU researchers nab Florida prize

Auburn University researchers have become the first out-of-state winners of Florida’s Cade Prize for Creativity and Innovation.

Nutrivert LLC received the award, which recognized the commercializing antibiotic replacement technologies developed by Bernhard Kaltenboeck, professor emeritus in the Department of Pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine, and company scientists.

The $21,000 prize includes in-kind legal services to support further research.

“I am extremely proud that the technology leading to this product was created and validated in the Department of Pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine,” said Dean Calvin Johnson.

James Weyhenmeyer, Auburn University vice president for research and economic development, added, “The Cade Prize is a very prestigious honor. This recognition is a reflection of Auburn’s commitment to solve real-world problems through discovery and innovation.”

Antibiotic overuse

Antibiotics have long been used to promote growth in production animals, but such broad use has been tied to the development of resistant bacteria. The market, and some governments, are pushing for a replacement for antibiotics in agriculture.