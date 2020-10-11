AU researchers nab Florida prize

Auburn University researchers have become the first out-of-state winners of Florida’s Cade Prize for Creativity and Innovation.
Nutrivert LLC received the award, which recognized the commercializing antibiotic replacement technologies developed by Bernhard Kaltenboeck, professor emeritus in the Department of Pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine, and company scientists.
The $21,000 prize includes in-kind legal services to support further research.
“I am extremely proud that the technology leading to this product was created and validated in the Department of Pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine,” said Dean Calvin Johnson.
James Weyhenmeyer, Auburn University vice president for research and economic development, added, “The Cade Prize is a very prestigious honor. This recognition is a reflection of Auburn’s commitment to solve real-world problems through discovery and innovation.”
Antibiotic overuse
Antibiotics have long been used to promote growth in production animals, but such broad use has been tied to the development of resistant bacteria. The market, and some governments, are pushing for a replacement for antibiotics in agriculture.
The co-owned technology is a synthetic compound that mimics a cell wall component released by all bacteria. This postbiotic compound (i.e., molecule derived from bacteria) reduces inflammation of the gut in the animal and thereby promotes better growth and feed conversion.
The Auburn technology is an anti-inflammatory microparticle formulation that reduces body-wide inflammation. It was developed by Kaltenboeck and former Auburn veterinary colleague Erfan Chowdhury together with former Auburn chemical engineering colleagues Ram Gupta and Courtney Ober.
'Auburn-built'
These technologies are licensed through Auburn’s Office of Innovation Advancement and Commercialization, or IAC.
“This was an Auburn-built effort,” said Brian Wright, director of commercialization with IAC. “IAC engaged Horace “Hod” Nalle and Pete Selover as animal health consultants. “We introduced this project to them, then introduced them to Dr. Kaltenboeck, and the nucleus of the company was born.
While the Nutrivert product has not yet reached the marketplace, company officials said early studies have shown this postbiotic helps farm animals grow to a target weight on 5-10 percent less feed.
Mitch Emmons works for Auburn University’s Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.