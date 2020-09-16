Auburn firm announces promotions

Machen McChesney, an Auburn-based business advisory firm, has announced several promotions:
Joe Janning
Joe Janning, CPA, has been promoted to Manager. He has been employed with Machen McChesney since 2017. He works in the firm’s business tax and auditing services areas. His areas of specialization include accounting and auditing for governmental and nonprofit entities.
Janning received his Master of Business Administration from Auburn University–Montgomery in 2014 and his B.S. in Accounting from Faulkner University in 2012.
Tanner Roberts
Tanner Roberts has been promoted to Supervisor. He has been employed with Machen McChesney since 2018. His areas of specialization include accounting & auditing, as well as business tax.
Roberts received his Master of Accountancy in 2015 and his B.S. in Accounting in 2014 from Auburn University.
Emma Farris
Emma Farris has been named Senior Accountant. She has been employed with Machen McChesney since 2018. Her primary areas of practice include business taxation and accounting and auditing for governmental entities.
Farris has her B.S. in Accountancy and minors in Economics and Spanish from Auburn University.
Austin Duran
Austin Duran has also been named Senior Accountant. Austin has been employed with Machen McChesney since 2018. His principal areas of practice include business taxation and auditing.
Duran received his Master of Accountancy in 2018 and his B.S. in Accounting in 2017 from Auburn University.
The firm provides accounting, audit and assurance, business tax and advisory, business valuation, family and elder care, individual tax planning and consulting and outsourced bookkeeping services. The firm is part of a family of services, including FocusPay Solutions, Wealth Management Services and BDO Alliance USA. Learn more at www.machenmcchesney.com.
