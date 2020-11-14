Connect Workspace, a building of professional office suites, hosted Auburn Mayor Ron Anders for its recent ribbon cutting. This concept was created by Rusty Prewett, whose businesses (Allstate-Prewett Insurance Group and Prewett Pest Control) are located there while their new office building is under construction. Connect Workspace is open to businesses experience the same thing or possible in the transition period of getting office space. Connect Workspace, which also houses Pivotal Finance, Crawford/Willis Group-eXp Realty andThe Key Real Estate Company, is located at 1922 Professional Circle.