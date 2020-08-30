Being respectful is great risk reduction strategy

In light of Gerald Bostock’s Supreme Court win in June that sexual orientation claims fall under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has revived his lawsuit against Clayton County, Georgia, alleging that he was fired because he was gay.
The lawsuit was originally dismissed because the federal court had found that sexual orientation discrimination was not prohibited by Title VII. Title VII prohibits discrimination because of, among other things, "sex," but does not reference sexual orientation discrimination. The 11th Circuit agreed, originally affirming the dismissal in 2018.
Bostock and the parties in two other Title VII cases (one other alleging sexual orientation discrimination, and another alleging gender identity discrimination) took it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled this past June that Title VII's prohibition on "sex" discrimination also encompassed discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The plaintiffs in the other two cases had won in the lower courts. Bostock was the only plaintiff who had lost. Now he will have the chance to pursue his claim. Of course, the county can still win if it can show that Mr. Bostock was terminated for a legitimate reason unrelated to his sexual orientation.
The case is Bostock v. Clayton County, EEOC v. R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes.
Common Sense Counsel
There is still no substitute for training your supervisors in effective and defensible termination and harassment prohibitions in all forms – to include gender identification and sexual orientation. Also, the new claim of “failing to conform to gender stereotypes,” and all discrimination based on gender identify is now the law in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
• Specifically, train your supervisors to prohibit “gay jokes” or any jokes perceived as LGBT referenced, and not use lose words like “attitude” or “company culture” or " not manly" or “sexuality” or similar phrases that lack defined meaning in employment law, as the courts may assign meaning you do not like.
• Train all employees that it is about respect in the workplace and being able in work with others in a civil and cooperative manner are essential job functions.
• In fact, make respectful behavior part of your statement of values.
• And update your harassment prevention/professional conduct policy, investigative notebook and training updated to include all forms of disrespectful and protected status individuals including sexual orientation and gender identification.
Tommy Eden is a partner working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, AL office and can be contacted at teden@constangy.com or 334-246-2901 and he thanks his Partners for their blog on this issue.
