Brantley named to state forestry post

Alabama State Forester Rick Oates has named Auburn resident Will Brantley as assistant state forester.

Brantley has served as director of the Forest Management Division with the Alabama Forestry Commission for the past three years.

Brantley has 25 years of experience in natural resources management involving Alabama’s forests, lands, and waters. As Forest Management Division Director, he oversaw the implementation of various program areas including Forest Stewardship, Forest Legacy, Landowner Assistance, Urban and Community Forestry and Best Management Practices for Water Quality.

Brantley worked with the State Lands Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources for 16 years before joining the forestry commission. He also served in several capacities there, including state lands assistant director.

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Brantley earned his bachelor’s degree from Furman University and a master of science in Forest Resources from Clemson University.

Will and his wife, Eve, live in Auburn with their two children, Chloe and Hank.

