Briggs & Stratton files Chapter 11; no word on Auburn plant

Briggs & Stratton announced reorganization plans Monday under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company's press release did not include any information about its Auburn engine plant, which has operated since the mid-1990s; however, executives did promise that daily operations – including employees – would not be affected by Monday’s move.

The Milwaukee-based company announced a plan to be purchased by KPS Capital Partners LP (KPS), which is working federal bankruptcy court officials to assure $677 million in financing for continued operations. Other buyers will be able to submit higher bids for the manufacturer through the bankruptcy process.

Todd Teske, Briggs & Stratton’s Chairman, President and CEO stated in the press release:

“Over the past several months, we have explored multiple options with our advisors to strengthen our financial position and flexibility.

"The challenges we have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic have made reorganization the difficult but necessary and appropriate path forward to secure our business. It also gives us support to execute on our strategic plans to bring greater value to our customers and channel partners.