Buc-ee’s is officially breaking ground in Auburn
buc-ee's rendering

Buc-ee's Auburn officially breaks ground on Oct. 27. It is expected to open between the end of October of 2022 and February of 2023.

 Contributed by Buc-ee's

The $45 million Buc-ee’s Auburn project is officially breaking ground on Oct. 27.

The travel center will be located near Exit 50 off Interstate 85, and Buc-ee’s General Counsel Jeff Nadalo is excited to finally get this project rolling.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to acknowledge the kickoff of what we know will be a great store,” Nadalo said. “People will quickly see activity, and we’re looking forward to being out there.”

The 53,000 square-foot Texas-sized truck stop offered by the Texas chain of stores is expected to open between 12 to 16 months after the beginning of construction.

“We’re known for being clean, friendly and having products in stock, but it goes deeper than that,” he said. “We’re really proud to offer a family friendly environment with fantastic foods that’s freshly prepared in our stores.”

Buc-ee’s is currently looking to fill 175 full-time positions. Full-time wages start at $17 per hour, and benefits include dental, health and 401k. Employees also get three weeks of annual paid time off.

People interested in a job can apply on www.buc-ees.com under the careers tab.

Buc-ee’s has dozens of gas pumps and a car wash and is best known for its homemade jerky, fudge and corn puffs known as Beaver Nuggets. The store also sells items such as beaver-themed souvenirs and clothes, including adult-sized beaver onesies.  

This is the third chained pit stop that will open in Alabama, following its Leeds and Loxley locations.

“It’s time to get excited about the project and sort of let the good folks in Auburn know that we’re coming to their town,” Nadalo said.

