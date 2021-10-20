Buc-ee’s is officially breaking ground in Auburn

The $45 million Buc-ee’s Auburn project is officially breaking ground on Oct. 27.

The travel center will be located near Exit 50 off Interstate 85, and Buc-ee’s General Counsel Jeff Nadalo is excited to finally get this project rolling.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to acknowledge the kickoff of what we know will be a great store,” Nadalo said. “People will quickly see activity, and we’re looking forward to being out there.”

The 53,000 square-foot Texas-sized truck stop offered by the Texas chain of stores is expected to open between 12 to 16 months after the beginning of construction.

“We’re known for being clean, friendly and having products in stock, but it goes deeper than that,” he said. “We’re really proud to offer a family friendly environment with fantastic foods that’s freshly prepared in our stores.”

Buc-ee’s is currently looking to fill 175 full-time positions. Full-time wages start at $17 per hour, and benefits include dental, health and 401k. Employees also get three weeks of annual paid time off.

People interested in a job can apply on www.buc-ees.com under the careers tab.