City might offer game-day festivities if Auburn University doesn’t

Auburn City Manager Jim Buston told downtown merchants Tuesday that the city may host festivities on home football dates if Auburn University bans tailgating and fans in the stands due to COVID-19.

The university hasn’t told the city yet if it will allow fans into Jordan-Hare Stadium for games, or if fans will be allowed to tailgate outside the stadium, Buston said. The Tigers are slated to play an all-SEC schedule this fall, provided that the conference goes through with fall sports.

“It’s something we’re still working on,” Buston said.

Merchants on the Zoom conference link offered several suggestions, including showing the games on a screen at Toomer’s Corner, more sidewalk seating for bars and restaurants and the like.

“Auburn-Opelika Tourism supports anything we can do to get people into downtown,” said Robyn Bridges, the tourism group’s vice president.

Dona Young, owner of Behind the Glass and president of the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association, echoed that sentiment.

“Whatever we can do to entice people to downtown Auburn will benefit all of us,” Young said.

Parking