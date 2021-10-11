Culver's opens its doors in Auburn - but what was its first custard flavor of the day?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis has been employed with Culver’s since 2009 and had served as general manager of a location in Bloomington, Ill., for four years before moving to Auburn in April. He said he’s enjoyed the “close, tight-knit feeling” he believes characterizes the Auburn-Opelika area.

“We knew that we really liked this area in general — eastern Alabama and Georgia — and we were given a couple options to … buy some property, and we really liked Auburn once we were presented this opportunity,” Lewis said. “We think that we’re in a really prime location to serve both the Opelika and Auburn communities. Being right here centered in between the two is perfect for us and perfect for the area.”

Lewis said the restaurant opened with about 40-50 employees the first day and has hired about 70-75 staff total. He said staffing challenges were a concern in the months leading up to opening day, but he is confident the location will retain its staff in the weeks ahead.

“We spent a lot of time trying to get some full staff in here, and I was blessed to come up with the people that we did,” he said. “Not just the amount of people, but the quality of people that we’ve got working for us already. We’re constantly looking for more people to do the same.”