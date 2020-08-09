Discrimination lawsuits are back

The EEOC has started issuing right-to-sue letters again. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced via www.eeoc.gov this week that it had resumed issuing "right-to-sue" letters.
Issuance of the letters, which give charging parties 90 days to file lawsuits under the federal anti-discrimination laws, had been on hold since March 21 as a result of the coronavirus shutdowns. The suspension meant that people filing charges of discrimination couldn't sue their employers (that's good), but it also meant they have now had quite a bit of extra time to find lawyers and file lawsuits (that's bad).
The EEOC will issue the most-past-due letters first. According to the agency's news release, it will take 6-8 weeks for all of the letters to be issued.
That means employment discrimination litigation - which has been suspended animation - will be ramping back up. Hang on to your hats and billfolds.
Top 10 EEOC Litigation Hot Buttons (Pre-COVID-19) in reverse order:
10. Racial harassment. The EEOC had scored some big wins in this area, generally when the racially offensive behavior was blatant. Juries don’t like this kind of behavior, even in parts of the country that you might expect to be more “red” than “blue.”
9. Use of background screens in hiring. The EEOC won a big settlement in its criminal background check lawsuit against BMW and the agency had “started a conversation” about the use of this information, noting the growing number of states that have adopted “ban-the-box” legislation.
8. Sex discrimination in hiring. The EEOC is aggressively going after claims of discrimination in the hiring process in heavy manufacturing environments, where women were rejected for positions based on the belief that they could not handle the physical requirements of the job.
7. Preservation of access to the legal system, aka retaliation. The EEOC was winning about 70 percent of its jury trials on retaliation claims.
6. Immigrant/migrant/vulnerable workers. EEOC’s desire to protect workers “living in the shadows,” as some employers believe they can evade the law because of linguistic and cultural barriers.
5. Americans with Disabilities Act/reasonable accommodation. Look for COVID-19 to fill the EEOC coffers now. Make sure you have those Safety Plans ready.
4. LGBT rights. EEOC’s position is that sexual orientation discrimination always violates Title VII. The U.S. Supreme Court Agreed last month.
3. Pregnancy. This is obviously a very hot area after the Young v. UPS case. Many employers (smaller ones) still don’t know that “Yes, pregnancy discrimination is against the law,” and the Young case was a gamechanger, and will result in more jury trials.
2. Conciliation requirement. The EEOC won the Mach Mining case at the Seventh Circuit (which said that the courts had no authority to review the EEOC’s conciliation efforts). The victory for the EEOC, though, was that if the EEOC doesn’t fulfill its obligations, the court just tells the EEOC to go back and conciliate rather than dismissing the lawsuit.
1. Religious accommodation. This is number one in the heart of the EEOC. Think Samantha Elauf, headscarf in the EEOC’s case against Abercrombie & Fitch. Easy win for the EEOC.
Tommy Eden is a partner working out of the Constangy, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, AL. Tommy can be contacted at teden@constangy.com or 334-246-2901.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.