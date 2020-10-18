EAMC opens new heart building

East Alabama Medical Center officials held a ribbon cutting recently at the new Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates building.

EAMC President/CEO Laura Grill, Michael Williams, M.D. and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller shared words with those gathered and then the Opelika Chamber of Commerce helped make it official with a ribbon cutting.

Pinnacle, which opened a day earlier, has 35,000 square feet and features 24 exam rooms, 12 rooms dedicated to imaging, and office space for 15 providers. The address for the facility is 2601 Village Professional Dr. and the phone number is (334) 528-5400.

Pinnacle and the Spencer Cancer Center—which opened in June 2019—were both designed by Doug McCurry and built by Bailey-Harris Construction.