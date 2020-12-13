Employee "refuses to sign." Now what?

Kay claims that she told her bosses that she would not sign because she could not guarantee that her medical problems would not make her tardy or keep her out of work in the future.

A few years earlier, Kay had been disciplined and had signed the document. Then she followed up with an extensive written rebuttal. Which proved she knew she wasn't "admitting" to anything by signing the more recent disciplinary document. Also, the document itself said that signing was not an admission of guilt but meant only that the employee had received the write-up.

The bosses fired Kay for refusing to sign the document, and she sued, claiming (among other things) that her termination was really in retaliation for exercising her rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Did I mention that Kay's medical problems were FMLA-qualifying? I didn't? My bad. They were. A federal court in Georgia found in favor of the employer.

But Kay appealed, and last week two out of three judges on a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reinstated the claim that Kay's termination for "refusal to sign" could have really been FMLA retaliation. That means Kay will be able to take that claim to a jury. (She will also get to a jury on a claim that she was fired for saying she might need to take FMLA leave in the future. All three judges agreed on this one.)