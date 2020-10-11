Federal act 'School Daze' quiz

How much do you know about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) with regard to work and school? Take our quiz and find out! As always, the answers are provided at the end of each question, so you can cheat all you want and we'll never know.
No. 1
The public schools in your area have reopened, so all the kids are back to school. Later this month, the schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for parent-teacher conferences. Your employee asks to take paid leave under the FFCRA for those days. What's your first question?
A. Is it mandatory for parents to attend the parent-teacher conferences?
B. Are we sure that you employee will attend the conferences and not just take the time off to go shopping for the perfect Halloween costume?
C. Does your company have fewer than 500 employees in the United States, its possessions or territories?
D. What do parent-teacher conferences have to do with coronavirus?
ANSWER: C. If you have 500 or more employees in the United States or its possessions or territories, you don't have to worry about anything else because you are not a "covered employer" and are not required to provide FFCRA leave. In fact, you can skip the rest of this quiz.
No. 2
OK, let's say the employer is under 500 employees and therefore covered by the FFCRA. Is your employee entitled to FFCRA leave on the two days that his kids' school is closed for parent-teacher conferences?
A. Yes, because FFCRA is available when parents have to be home because their kids' schools are closed.
B. No, because the school is not closing for a COVID-19-related reason.
C. Yes, because your employee was eligible for this type of leave on his first day of work.
D. Probably not, because the school is not closing for a COVID-19-related reason.
ANSWER: D. Why? You have to finish the quiz to find out!
No. 3:
Even though the public schools are open in Alabama, your employee is keeping his kids at home because he doesn't want to put them at risk of contracting COVID-19 from their classmates. The employee applies for FFCRA leave so he can home school his kids. Assuming he has leave available, do you have to allow it?
A. Yes, because your employee is right to be concerned about the health of his kids.
B. No, because it isn't enough under the FFCRA to just be "concerned" about one's kids.
C. It depends.
ANSWER: C. This is a legal quiz, so of course "it depends" is the correct answer! If the kids are healthy and the schools are open, then your employee would not be entitled to take FFCRA leave just because he is afraid that they might get sick. However, if the kids have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been instructed by a health care provider or public health authority to stay home, then your employee would be entitled to FFCRA leave. Also, if the kids have non-COVID-related medical conditions that make them more vulnerable in the event of an exposure to COVID-19, the EEOC would strongly encourage you to cut your employee some slack. It might even be a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
No. 4:
Your employee is a Human Resources manager at the local hospital, which is a "covered employer" under the FFCRA. Her fellow managers rotate HR duty on holidays.
It is your HR manager’s turn to be the designated HR person during the week of Christmas 2020 (Dec. 20-27). However, her kids' school will be closed that week for the holidays and her regular childcare providers are not available that week.
Under what circumstances, if any, would she be entitled to FFCRA leave for those days?
A. No circumstances, because she is a "health care provider" under the FFCRA and is not entitled to leave at all.
B. All circumstances, because the USDOL says that an employee is entitled to FFCRA leave -- even if the school is closed for non-COVID-related reasons -- if the employee's childcare provider is unavailable. Because her childcare providers are unavailable, she is entitled to FFCRA leave.
C. No circumstances, because the school is closed for the holidays, not for COVID-19.
D. One circumstance. She might be entitled to FFCRA leave if her childcare providers are unavailable for COVID-related reasons. Otherwise, the HR manager is out of luck.
ANSWER: D. A would have been correct about a month ago, but not anymore. The original FFCRA regulations had a very broad exception to eligibility for "health care providers," which meant virtually any employee of a health care employer. But the regulations were revised in September. The "health care provider" exception no longer applies to employees who aren't closely connected with patient care.
HR managers and other administrators are not "health care providers" under the new standard, even if they work for a hospital. Meaning that they are entitled to FFCRA leave if they otherwise qualify. "D is just right." Even if the school is closed for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, she will be eligible for FFCRA leave only if her childcare providers are unavailable because of COVID-19.
Howdja do?
Missed them all? Eek! You get a rap on the knuckles with a ruler and 12 weeks of unpaid detention. Just kidding!
Tammy Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or (205) 226-5468.
