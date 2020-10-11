Federal act 'School Daze' quiz

ANSWER: C. This is a legal quiz, so of course "it depends" is the correct answer! If the kids are healthy and the schools are open, then your employee would not be entitled to take FFCRA leave just because he is afraid that they might get sick. However, if the kids have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been instructed by a health care provider or public health authority to stay home, then your employee would be entitled to FFCRA leave. Also, if the kids have non-COVID-related medical conditions that make them more vulnerable in the event of an exposure to COVID-19, the EEOC would strongly encourage you to cut your employee some slack. It might even be a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.