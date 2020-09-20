Feds clarify COVID-19 worker rules

The DOL’s response was to provide more explanation for the work availability requirement in the revised regulations, and to expand the requirement to all six categories of FFCRA leave – which it said it had intended to do all along.

Documentation and notice of leave

There was a minor change to the portion of the regulations relating to employee notice and documentation of the need for FFCRA leave. The revised regulations provide that the employee does not have to provide notice to the employer of a request for leave before the leave begins but “as soon as practicable.”

If the leave is foreseeable, the DOL still expects the notice to be provided “as soon as practicable” and generally expects that this will be before the leave begins.

Permission for intermittent leave

The original regulations provided that employees could not take FFCRA leave intermittently if the leave was because of the employee’s COVID-19 or symptoms, because the employee was caring for someone with COVID-19 or its symptoms or under the catch-all provision (Reasons 1-4, 6), and if the employee had to work on site.