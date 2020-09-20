Feds clarify COVID-19 worker rules

A federal judge in New York recently vacated portions of the regulations interpreting the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA)
The revised regulations took effect last week. With one exception, the changes are not dramatic. For the most part, the DOL respectfully disagreed with the court, provided more explanation of the rationale for the existing regulations, and made minor tweaks or corrections.
Healthcare provider exclusion
Healthcare employers should note that the healthcare provider exclusion from FFCRA eligibility has been significantly narrowed. As a result, healthcare employers who are subject to the FFCRA -- either because they have fewer than 500 employees or because they are public-sector employers -- will no longer be able to take advantage of a blanket exclusion of all employees from FFCRA eligibility.
The FFCRA gave the Department of Labor authority to exclude from eligibility healthcare providers. The original FFCRA regulations had a broad definition of healthcare provider that included, not only individuals who provided care to patients, but also those who supported the caregivers -- including, arguably, IT workers, human resources, other administration, and food services workers and custodians.
First, anyone who qualifies as a healthcare provider under the FMLA regulations can be excluded. This would include physicians, some chiropractors, osteopaths, and nurse practitioners.
In addition, the FFCRA exclusion will apply to employees who are “employed to provide” diagnostic, preventive or treatment services “or other services that are integrated with and necessary to the provision of patient care.”
This includes nurses, nurse assistants, medical technicians and laboratory technicians (viewed on a case-by-case basis), and similar categories of employees. Integrated services include bathing, dressing, feeding and other tasks related to patient care.
The revised regulations specifically exclude employees whose work is administrative, related to food services (as opposed to feeding patients) or building maintenance.
Work available requirement
The original FFCRA regulations provided that paid leave could not be taken unless work was otherwise available. For example, if an employer closed its facility because of a government shutdown order, none of the employees would be eligible to take paid FFCRA leave.
On the other hand, if the employer was operating but an employee had an FFCRA-qualifying condition or situation, the employee would be eligible for paid leave.
The court’s decision found that the DOL had not provided enough of an explanation for the work available requirement. It also found that the regulations applied only to certain categories of FFCRA leave with no explanation as to why the other categories were treated differently.
The DOL’s response was to provide more explanation for the work availability requirement in the revised regulations, and to expand the requirement to all six categories of FFCRA leave – which it said it had intended to do all along.
Documentation and notice of leave
There was a minor change to the portion of the regulations relating to employee notice and documentation of the need for FFCRA leave. The revised regulations provide that the employee does not have to provide notice to the employer of a request for leave before the leave begins but “as soon as practicable.”
If the leave is foreseeable, the DOL still expects the notice to be provided “as soon as practicable” and generally expects that this will be before the leave begins.
Permission for intermittent leave
The original regulations provided that employees could not take FFCRA leave intermittently if the leave was because of the employee’s COVID-19 or symptoms, because the employee was caring for someone with COVID-19 or its symptoms or under the catch-all provision (Reasons 1-4, 6), and if the employee had to work on site.
But in the case of a school closing (Reason 5) or if the employee out of work for one of the other reasons was teleworking, the employee could take intermittent leave if the employer agreed.
In the revised regulations, the DOL keeps these rules but provides more of a rationale. The DOL did specifically note that time off for alternate-day school schedules is not intermittent leave and can be taken without the permission of the employer.
For example, if a school is having in-person classes on Monday-Wednesday-Friday and remote learning on Tuesday and Thursday, it would not be “intermittent” FFCRA leave if the parent took leave on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In other words, the employer’s consent to the schedule would not be needed in this circumstance.
Tommy Eden is a partner working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, AL office and can be contacted at teden@constangy.com or 334-246-2901 and he thanks his Partners for their blog on this issue.
