When the Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of its Emerging Business of the Year at its annual Friday meeting, Valarie Canady had no clue her lemonade business would win.

The speaker described the winner as a hard-working, committed businesswoman who has persevered.

Canady, who owns Grandma Val’s Lemonade, peered around the room wondering which deserving business owner would earn the award. Suddenly, a picture of Canady and her family flashed on the screen and she saw that her business won.

“I went blank when I went up there. I was in shock. I never thought I was going to receive anything,” Canady said.

The zest is yet to come

Growing up, Canady lived with her mom and five siblings in West Point, Georgia. Working to pay the bills, Canady’s mom was a housekeeper before going back to school to become a daycare teacher. As the oldest girl, she always cared for my siblings while her mother worked.

“When you have those responsibilities, you become an adult while you’re a child,” she said. “No matter what my trials were with the kids and everything, I still survived. That’s why I think I have a servant’s heart.”

She carried that servant heart with her into her adulthood as she juggled three jobs: office assistant for a daycare, family advocate for a nonprofit girl’s program and a family advocate for Opelika City Schools.

After church on Sundays, Canady would spend hours in the kitchen cooking soul food meals and lemonade for people hadn’t met before. With greens and cornbread in hand, Canady went to places around town she knew had a high population of homeless people. She would hand out the homemade meals.

“My favorite memory of doing this is looking in their faces and them knowing that somebody cares. The appreciation and the humbleness in their voices just tells me that I’m spreading love,” said Canady. “No matter what situation you’re in —and this meal is just a little bit of it —you know that God loves you. We love you. It’s not going to be like this always.”

Canady tears up when she reflects on those times. She and her four children were homeless and living in a hotel for a year.

“I think I connect with them, knowing what it was like when I was there and nobody showed up,” Canady said.

In 2019 when her church pastor’s wife had surgery, she made the family a meal and lemonade. The pastor told Canady that his son loved her lemonade and was persistent about getting more. A few weeks later, he preached about how God gives each and every one gifts. You just have to tap into it.

After the service, Canady laid down on a brown, plush sofa and asked God to reveal her gift. Waiting for the answer, she fell asleep and had a dream. In that dream, she heard her pastor’s son say lemonade. The moment she woke up, it dawned on her that she should sell lemonade.

“I do whatever God wakes me up to do, and I started selling my lemonade out of my home,” she said.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade

Canady began selling and creating her one-of-a-kind lemonade recipes from her home in 2019. Each lemonade is named, crafted and fit to align with the personalities of her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. For instance, her granddaughter Isabella inspired her Bellaberry lemonade.

“Isabella, my grandbaby, has a chatty-prissy-southern-belle type personality. Her lemonade has blueberry, ginger, lime and lemon,” said Canady. “I make them out of fresh fruit, and I cook the fruit to a certain texture. Then I add it to my lemon base I had to have a commissary kitchen.”

Luckily for Canady, The Galley on McCoy opened in 2021. It’s a commercial kitchen food business entrepreneurs can rent.

Using a big wooden spoon, Canady makes her simple syrup in a two-gallon pot on the stove and adds the fruit. Afterward, she cuts and de-seeds each lemon by hand. She talks to each of the fruit and says, “This lemon is going to make the best lemonade they’ve ever had.”

A year later in May, Opelika’s Food Truck Fridays began and Grandma Val’s Lemonade attended the bi-weekly event in a tent near the railroad tracks.

Around the same time, Canady’s friend found a building near University Station RV Resort that she thought would be the perfect spot for Grandma Val’s Lemonade. Hesitantly, Canady thought about her next steps for the business.

“I’ve always been a faith-walker and a faith-talker. I believe if you have enough faith, God comes through every time. He’s never failed me,” she said. “So, I did – I went on to move into the building in July of last year.”

Canady has many things planned for the future of her business. First, she would like to have four flower beds of various fruits next to her building. Indoors, Canady wants to uplift local businesses and provide a space where they can sell their handmade goods. In the next year or two, Canady wants to own a processing plant.

“One day, I want you to be in the grocery stores and see Grandma Val’s Lemonade on the shelves of your local grocery store. I need my own plant, because I don’t want anybody else bottling my lemonade,” Canady said.

For Canady, the hardest part of reaching those goals is learning how to run a business as she goes. She was recently accepted into Auburn University’s Harbert School of Business New Venture Accelerator, a program aimed to foster entrepreneurship in and around the Auburn area.

“Because I’ve launched myself out so deep [in owning a business], I’m staying out here in the deep. Being here with New Venture Accelerator has helped with administrative work. I’m getting the help I need to take me to the next level. The goal is to not get in debt. I’ve been working from my personal savings, but I own all the stock and capital. It’s going to stay that way,” she said.

Grandma Val’s business has flourished under the motto, “Grandma Val’s Lemonade is not just a drink. It’s a lifestyle.” She calls it lifestyle, because of the work she does in the community.

Aiming to help the community, Canady will partner with Midsummer Market to throw a summer picnic at Heritage House on July 2 to thank local veterans and host local vendors to market their businesses. After making lemonade for 50 years, she first sold her drinks from her home and later at Opelika’s Food Truck Fridays.

Squeeze the day

As Grandma Val’s Lemonade continues to grow, Canady has learned how to let go of every single lemon used in her lemonade and teach other people how to make her secret concoction.

One day, Frank Buchannon noticed Canady lifting heavy coolers by herself in to her storefront location. Buchannon asked if he could help and start volunteering for Canady, which she happily agreed to do. He is now the manager of Grandma Val’s Lemonade. She believes God sent him as an angel.

“When I say that, it’s because he saw me carrying the coolers and doing it on my own,” Canady said. “He’s been committed, consistent and supportive. I’ve inspired him. He’s inspired me. I don’t see myself surviving the last six months without his help.”

Every day, the two do a devotional before they begin working. Canady believes these moments have led Buchannon to make better choices. She hopes to continue ministering and helping young boys out of negative environments. She plans on doing this within her business and with God’s help.

“’He said, ‘I’m planting you there. You’re gonna be the change.’ I could be great, because my family inspires me,” she said.

Buchannon has allowed Grandma Val’s Lemonade to be at two locations at the same time, growing the business even more.

Starting this week, Grandma Val’s Lemonade will be open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3010 Highway 14, Auburn, Ala. in her storefront.

“I enjoy making lemonade and being a part of this journey brings me joy,” Canady said. “I want the city of Opelika, Auburn, friends and family to know how grateful I am for all of their support. Grandma Val loves them — each and every one of them.”