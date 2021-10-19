Hibachi on Wheels: Chef takes his grill on the road and starts his own business

A kid entrée comes with fried rice, cabbage and salad. It also has three meats to choose from: chicken, shrimp and steak.

Growing up in Puerto Rico, Maldonado always wanted to be a chef. He just didn’t think it would be his reality until he finally moved to America.

“My mom was born in Puerto Rico, but was raised in the United States," he said. "She was always like, ‘Oh, I want to move back.’ The island is not a good place for opportunity, and I can say that’s true because I’ve grown so much since I’ve moved here."

While Maldonado may seem like a one-man band, he says his fiancé Destiny Farrar helped him every step of the way.

“She’s my No. 1," he said. "Without her, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you. She’s employee of the month every month.”

Maldonado says his two daughters—6-year-old Kenlee and 4-year-old Layla—are the reason Hibachi on Wheels started in the first place. He only saw his kids and fiancé a few hours a day when working at a restaurant. With his new business, he says he can now focus on what’s important.

“I can see my kids in the afternoon and during the week. If I want a day off, I can get a day off,” he said.