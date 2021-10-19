Hibachi on Wheels: Chef takes his grill on the road and starts his own business

Nine years ago, Eric Maldonado was just a busboy admiring hibachi chefs setting onion volcanos on fire.
“I thought about being a cook for a long time. When I moved to the United States, my second day I was here I saw a restaurant that said ‘now hiring,’” Maldonado said. “I never saw hibachi for 20 or 21 years. When I saw it, I was very impressed. I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do that.’”
He slowly worked his way up to being the chef he admired, but after working for five years at Mikata Japanese Steakhouse, Maldonado wanted something more. Recently, he had an idea to bring the hibachi experience to a new level. And in August, Hibachi on Wheels was born.
“Hibachi on Wheels is a way that I can bring the whole hibachi experience to your place of choice,” Maldonado said.
Maldonado has a trailer filled with all things hibachi—including the grill. He can be hired for any event, whether it’s a small get together or family reunion.
“I started with people I knew, just little parties,” he said. “One day, somebody I cooked for before had a party with 35 people in Dadeville. Now, I have 75 people this Sunday.”
Maldonado has about a dozen different meat options to choose from ranging from chicken to lobster tails. Entrées also include fried rice, vegetables and salad.
A kid entrée comes with fried rice, cabbage and salad. It also has three meats to choose from: chicken, shrimp and steak.
Growing up in Puerto Rico, Maldonado always wanted to be a chef. He just didn’t think it would be his reality until he finally moved to America.
“My mom was born in Puerto Rico, but was raised in the United States," he said. "She was always like, ‘Oh, I want to move back.’ The island is not a good place for opportunity, and I can say that’s true because I’ve grown so much since I’ve moved here."
While Maldonado may seem like a one-man band, he says his fiancé Destiny Farrar helped him every step of the way.
“She’s my No. 1," he said. "Without her, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you. She’s employee of the month every month.”
Maldonado says his two daughters—6-year-old Kenlee and 4-year-old Layla—are the reason Hibachi on Wheels started in the first place. He only saw his kids and fiancé a few hours a day when working at a restaurant. With his new business, he says he can now focus on what’s important.
“I can see my kids in the afternoon and during the week. If I want a day off, I can get a day off,” he said.
Working parties for Maldonado is the best of both worlds: more family time and doing what he loves. Building relationships and performing for his clients is one of his favorite things to do.
“I want people to know hibachi style is a fun style to eat. I’m always trying to make new jokes when I’m performing,” Maldonado said. “If you’re sitting down in front of me, I can be like, ‘Hey, what’s your name? Are you doing OK? Why are you looking at your phone? Do you want me to dance for you?’ It’s a lot more personal.”
Being a father, he also found clever ways to make kids actually eat their vegetables.
“I try to make kids eat something new. … With kids, I never say onion. I always say color. Kids will not eat it if you tell them it’s an onion,” he said. “A few days ago, I told this little boy, ‘Hey, try one piece of rice,’ and he picked up only one grain of rice.”
After that one grain, the rice slowly disappeared off the child's plate.
Maldonado also loves how kind everyone is in Auburn-Opelika area. Almost everywhere he goes, he says, his clients want to help. Now, he’s got little tasks ready whenever someone asks.
For booking, the best places to reach out is Hibachi on Wheel’s Facebook page or their website, www.hibachionwheelscatering.com.
Prices range from $28 to $68 per plate. If an event is between Monday or Thursday, the minimum overall price is $300. Friday through Sunday there is a $500 minimum.