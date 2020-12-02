Hovey named Auburn Chamber VP

Anna Hovey has been promoted to vice president of business development of the Auburn Chamber.

Hovey will work on strengthening relationships within the business community and among chamber members.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity,” Hovey said. “I look forward to focusing more on listening to our members for ways we can connect them to others and be an even greater resource for them. I want to develop deeper relations with the intentions of making our community even stronger.”

Before joining the staff in 2015 as the director of business development & special events, she served as both a volunteer and board member.

For the time being, Hovey will continue with her previous duties, as well as overseeing the Auburn Chamber Diplomat and Auburn Young Professionals programs.

“Anna’s energy and enthusiasm has benefited our chamber greatly in the past five years since she’s joined our team,” said Lolly Steiner, president of the Auburn Chamber. “Her thoroughness and organizational skills have brought about a fresh and new perspective.”