A new bar with a twist is set to open soon in the Auburn-Opelika area.

Hype Bar and Grill is slated to open the first week of March and will not only serve alcoholic beverages and food but will also offer hookahs and cigars.

There will be 30 hookahs with 10 flavor options and a wide selection of cigars. Smoking will only be allowed outside on the patio.

The backyard patio will include around 30 tables, a gazebo and live music.

“We will have a live band or DJ. I want there to be parties on Friday and Saturday night like Southeastern Bar and 1716,” said Jay Desai, owner of Hype Bar and Grill. “We welcome all age ranges.”

The menu will include drinks from draft beer and specialty cocktails to burgers and tacos. An alcoholic beverage will cost anywhere from $5-12.

Hype Bar and Grill’s kitchen will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The bar will remain open until midnight on weekdays and will close at 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

There are plans for a Sunday brunch special, and hours may be adjusted accordingly.

This is not Desai’s first business locally. He also owns Beeline and Cigar and Fine Spirits. He wanted to open Hype to introduce a new setting for locals.

“No one has this kind of interior, bar, food and hookah experience all together,” said Desai.

Hype Bar and Grill is located at 675 Opelika Road.