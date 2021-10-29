'I want people to be curious': Opelika drone pilot opens his very own microgreen farm

In January, Chris Barber decided to bring a bit more micro-greenery to Opelika’s diet.
Barber Microgreens LLC is best described as an at-home microgreen farm that supplies the Opelika-Auburn area.
Microgreens are basically saplings of bigger vegetables and fruits, such as broccoli and cantaloupes, and are seen as a nutrition supplement that brings a kick of flavor to any meal. Depending on the type, it usually takes around 12 days to fully grow the mini veggies.
Barber, 27, ran across the trend on a casual TikTok scroll and decided to transform his spare bedroom into a full-blown microgreen operation.
“I just kind of dive into things that I have no business in doing,” Barber said with a laugh. “Microgreens aren’t just an opportunity to eat things that are healthy for you, it’s also a way to bring more creativity to your meals.”
Right now, his microgreens can be bought at Parkway Farmers Market or directly from Barber.
He has two type of sampler trays to choose from. For $14, he offers 4 ounces of microgreens. This includes 2 ounces of two different varieties. For $25, he offers 8 ounces featuring four micro-varieties. Or he offers an ounce of microgreens for about $3.50.
“People either love or hate this: I don’t really let people choose what they get,” Barber said. “It’s like a mystery box. It makes you get more creative instead of just eating the same exact things.”
The veggies are usually good for up to three weeks.
His plants can also be found in local restaurants such as Acre and Zazu.
“It happened super-fast," he said. "Within two months, I was already selling to restaurants. It’s just so surreal when people started reaching out to me.”
Barber can make up to 20 different types of mini-veggies, including cabbage, kale, broccoli, beets, corn, cilantro and cantaloupe.
He explains that the plants may be tiny, but the flavor is twice as strong. That strong flavor is what made microgreens so intriguing to Barber in the first place.
Home and restaurant deliveries happen almost every Friday. So far, he estimates he’s made around 400 to 500 dropoffs.
Before implementing this into his diet, Barber said, he was 30 pounds heavier. Microgreens were the reason he started making his meals in the kitchen.
Getting in the kitchen also helped strengthen his relationship with his wife.
“Me and my wife never really cooked together," he said. "For Valentine’s Day, I had a bunch of pea shoots. I was like, ‘I bet we could make a pesto with this. We made a homemade pesto pizza, and it was honestly 'fire.' I never would’ve done that if it wasn’t for microgreens.”
While gardening is a big part of Barber’s microgreen business, his favorite part is forming relationships.
“I really enjoy meeting chefs and learning about what they’re working on. It’s really developing personal relationships,” Barber said. “The same goes for home deliveries. I meet their dogs and kids - it’s like I kind of become a part of their lives every few weeks for about 10 to 15 minutes.”
Usually, customers will text him pictures the same day of how they're adding his microgreens to their diets.
“This has happened so many times. I’ll go to somebody’s house, never met them and then six hours later they send me a photo of their food,” he said.
One of Barber’s favorite combinations he’s seen so far is a Belgian waffle paired with cantaloupe microgreens.
His wife, Kensley Long Barber, has supported him through the process, he said.
“We’ve been together since like the seventh grade," he said. "She knows the core of who I am, so whenever she sees me do something like this, she’s like, ‘All right, here we go. Let’s see what happens.’
“In the beginning, my wife would always be like, ‘Hey, do you want to sit down and watch a movie or something?’ I went from relaxing to not being able to sit down without going into my spare room. I’d walk in and be like, ‘OK, is it done yet? Don’t die on me,’” Barber said of his plants.
While Barber is running a full-blown farm operation in his house, this is only his part-time gig. He also works as a drone operator and travels all around Alabama.
Right now, he’s hoping to expand his operation with more restaurants and grocery stores and to make it his full-time job.
For anyone on the fence about microgreens, Barber wants people to know he’s a phone call away.
“I would love for people to know that they can call me and talk about it. They don’t have to feel like they need to buy anything. If you don’t like it, it’s fine,” Barber said. “I want people to be curious. If you’re about it at all, reach out. I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think it was good.”
To order or talk about all things microgreens, call Barber at 334-750-4182 or message Barber’s Microgreens Facebook Page.