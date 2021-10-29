'I want people to be curious': Opelika drone pilot opens his very own microgreen farm

While gardening is a big part of Barber’s microgreen business, his favorite part is forming relationships.

“I really enjoy meeting chefs and learning about what they’re working on. It’s really developing personal relationships,” Barber said. “The same goes for home deliveries. I meet their dogs and kids - it’s like I kind of become a part of their lives every few weeks for about 10 to 15 minutes.”

Usually, customers will text him pictures the same day of how they're adding his microgreens to their diets.

“This has happened so many times. I’ll go to somebody’s house, never met them and then six hours later they send me a photo of their food,” he said.

One of Barber’s favorite combinations he’s seen so far is a Belgian waffle paired with cantaloupe microgreens.

His wife, Kensley Long Barber, has supported him through the process, he said.

“We’ve been together since like the seventh grade," he said. "She knows the core of who I am, so whenever she sees me do something like this, she’s like, ‘All right, here we go. Let’s see what happens.’