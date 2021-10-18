'Just the beginning': Opelika Chamber forms new Minority Business Council

Rauch explained that the minority business council is about more than just race.

“When we’re talking about minorities, we’re talking about all minorities,” Rauch said. “It’s not just about race or gender, it’s about trying to rate an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.”

Ayanna Thomas, co-chair, is excited about the new council.

“The purpose of this is to foster growth in the community and make it more diverse,” she said. “I think a lot of the time when you get in a situation and don’t see anyone who looks like you, you don’t always feel as comfortable.”

There are no events planned as of now, but there will be some in the future.

Rauch encourages everyone to get involved. On the Opelika Chamber’s website, citizens can sign up to get email updates specific to the Minority Business Council.

“This is just the beginning. This community is going to shape what the future of the Minority Business Council looks like,” Rauch said. “We have a lot of excited people serving on this council, and they are ready to make an impact.”