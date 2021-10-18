'Just the beginning': Opelika Chamber forms new Minority Business Council

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce has a new Minority Business Council.
Ali Rauch, CEO & president of Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said the idea came from the desire to make the Opelika Chamber more inclusive and to better serve minority business owners.
“We needed a dedicated group of business owners and business professionals who know what it’s like to be a minority business owner, people who know what those struggles are,” Rauch said.
She said she noticed that while all small businesses face similar struggles, many minority-run businesses did not know know that the Chamber offers help.
“There’s this whole pool of resources and opportunities that minority businesses aren’t tapping into because they aren’t aware of the opportunity in front of them,” Rauch said. “A lot of people don’t realize that if you are a brand-new member of the Opelika Chamber you receive almost $1,000 in free advertising.
“That’s what our Minority Business Council is excited to do. We want to bridge the gap and help them make that leap.”
Currently, there are 14 people on the council's executive committee representing different businesses throughout the community. They include:
- Nicholas Armistead, Keller Williams (Chair)
- Ayanna Thomas, Lee-Russell Council of Governments (Co-Chair)
- Maritza Gamble, Hanwha
- Angela George, O Town Ice Cream
- Tiffany Gibson-Pitts, Girls STEPS, Inc
- JArthur Grubbs, CyberSecurity Solutions, LLC
- Jeffery Harris, Harris Funeral Home
- Nitda Louangkhoth, the grazer co.
- Eric McDade, State Farm
- Kendra Nix, 5X Environmental
- Vic Patel, La Quinta Inn & Suites
- Ernie Rains, Rock 'N Roll Pinball
- Altumura Rosencrantz, Insure with A Rose
- Luis Saavedra, Boonie Hat Coffee Company
Rauch explained that the minority business council is about more than just race.
“When we’re talking about minorities, we’re talking about all minorities,” Rauch said. “It’s not just about race or gender, it’s about trying to rate an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.”
Ayanna Thomas, co-chair, is excited about the new council.
“The purpose of this is to foster growth in the community and make it more diverse,” she said. “I think a lot of the time when you get in a situation and don’t see anyone who looks like you, you don’t always feel as comfortable.”
There are no events planned as of now, but there will be some in the future.
Rauch encourages everyone to get involved. On the Opelika Chamber’s website, citizens can sign up to get email updates specific to the Minority Business Council.
“This is just the beginning. This community is going to shape what the future of the Minority Business Council looks like,” Rauch said. “We have a lot of excited people serving on this council, and they are ready to make an impact.”