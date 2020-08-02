Liar or hard luck candidate – you choose

Let's say you have a great candidate — we’ll call her Sandy Beach – for a vacant management position. Work experience is on point, excellent presentation in the interview, all tanned, relaxed and she meets or exceeds all of your hiring criteria.
The only negative is a current 18-month gap in employment. You would ask about that gap, right?
Scenario 1
Let's say you do, and her explanation is innocuous: “I quit my job and thought I'd be able to get another right away, but it turned out to be more difficult than I'd expected. So I waited for the right opportunity – and here we are! Went to a bunch of industry conferences to keep sharp.”
That's a decent explanation, right? And then you call her last employer listed on the resume (the one she left 18 months ago), and that employer gives her raves. You would hire, wouldn't you?
One year later (summer of 2021) . . .
You're at a Human Resources conference and run into your friend Henry, who is in HR at another company in your industry. Henry is complaining about how a woman in his company "ghosted" (quitting with no explanation or further contact) her boss during the coronavirus pandemic. She just stopped working and dropped all contact with the company.
"How awful!" you reply. You tell him about Sandy, who you hired about a year ago, and that she has worked out great and may have some good industry contacts for him?
“Can you give me her name?” Henry asks. You know that Henry is not the type to raid your employees, so you say, “Sandy Beach is her name and here are her email address and phone number.”
“Sandy Beach? Yes, that’s a cute name, isn't it? Did she have a tan to match?” Henry replies. “Sandy Beach was our employee who dropped off the face of the earth last year during the pandemic! We have her down for job abandonment, not eligible for rehire. She went completely incommunicado. We even sent somebody to her house because we thought she might be dead. If you ask me, it was rotten of her to bail on us like that during such a difficult time.”
Would you fire Sandy for lying in her interview, even though she is doing a great job for you now? Even if you decide to keep her, I can't imagine that her lack of candor is going to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Scenario 2
Now let's go back in time to the summer of 2020, during your interview of Sandy. You ask about her gap in employment.
“I am not proud of this, but I was overwhelmed with the pressure of working from home and fear of getting coronavirus, and I just lost my ability to function,” Sandy replies. “I stopped working, went and stayed with my grandparents at the beach and didn't communicate with my VP.
"Since that time, I've been getting counseling, and my counselor and I both think I am well equipped to handle whatever crisis we may face in the future.”
Honesty is the best policy. Better? Or would the truth be a turn-off?
Common Sense Counsel
If I were doing the hiring, I'd prefer the Truthful Sandy in Scenario 2. I would have concerns, but at least she's being honest, and given the crazy circumstances in which we were living this past spring, maybe her inaction is understandable, though not justifiable.
If she really was an awesome employee at the other company, and had done a good job so far for you, it might be worth giving her another chance. A written warning would be appropriate for her misrepresentations in her application, as would extending her probation period.
So, as we come out of this pandemic, be ready for ghosting applicants! These are typically millennials who treat their employers like they do dating relationships.
Tommy Eden is a partner working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, AL office and can be contacted at teden@constangy.com or 334-246-2901 and he thanks his Partners for their blog on this issue.
