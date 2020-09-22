Local network of radio stations gets new ownership

Radio stations previously owned by former Alabama politician Mike Hubbard are under new ownership, which is promising its local radio outlets will have a “local mission, programming and focus.”
“There will be 100 percent no changes” in local programming, new owner Lee Perryman told the Opelika-Auburn News. “Auburn is a fantastic market.... I want to learn from what they’re doing there.”
His Auburn Networks LLC has bought the media assets of Auburn Network Inc., including Wings 94.3, NewsTalk WANI, ESPN 106.7, 96.3 WLEE (WGZZ-HD2/W242AX), and the quarterly East Alabama Living magazine. All were operated by Hubbard, the former Alabama House speaker now in jail after his conviction on multiple ethics charges.
Perryman operates several other stations under the RadioAlabama banner, including FOX Sports Central Alabama on 98.3 FM, MIX 106.5, 105.1 WRFS and RadioAlabama Sports.
Good fit
The research and growth activity around Auburn University, as well as the rest of the Auburn-Opelika area, made the stations a good fit with his current operation, Perryman said. He added that the Auburn stations verge on the Columbus, Ga., market, just as his Sylacauga-based stations broadcast into the large Birmingham market, making them a good fit from an ad sales perspective.
Local employees affected by the purchase sound ready to work with Perryman.
“Working as part of the RadioAlabama family will give us new resources,” stated Zac Blackerby, Station Manager of NewsTalk WANI and ESPN 106.7, in the press release. “This is an important time to put even more into quality radio, and we already offer an outstanding menu of news/talk, sports/talk and music stations.”
Perryman said he would begin operating the stations under a local management and programming agreement by Oct. 1, “pending Federal Communications Commission review and approval.”
The purchase also includes construction permits for a new FM channel and a new television channel in Auburn.
