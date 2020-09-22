Local network of radio stations gets new ownership

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Radio stations previously owned by former Alabama politician Mike Hubbard are under new ownership, which is promising its local radio outlets will have a “local mission, programming and focus.”

“There will be 100 percent no changes” in local programming, new owner Lee Perryman told the Opelika-Auburn News. “Auburn is a fantastic market.... I want to learn from what they’re doing there.”

His Auburn Networks LLC has bought the media assets of Auburn Network Inc., including Wings 94.3, NewsTalk WANI, ESPN 106.7, 96.3 WLEE (WGZZ-HD2/W242AX), and the quarterly East Alabama Living magazine. All were operated by Hubbard, the former Alabama House speaker now in jail after his conviction on multiple ethics charges.

Perryman operates several other stations under the RadioAlabama banner, including FOX Sports Central Alabama on 98.3 FM, MIX 106.5, 105.1 WRFS and RadioAlabama Sports.

Good fit