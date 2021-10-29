Look for this ice cream truck outside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday - for cool treats and inspiration

While he can’t get a normal college experience, Norwood explained that this ice cream truck still gives him a chance to take on college campuses.

“I know as a mom myself, we all have dreams for our children,” Norwood said. “When we learned about Hunter’s diagnosis, I immediately thought there would be so many things we’d never see him accomplish, things he might never get to experience.

“When Hope started college, Hunter said he wanted to go to college also. … So that’s when I started thinking, ‘You know what? We can get this ice cream truck on college campuses and give Hunter his own kind of college experience.’”

Currently, A Little Something Extra Ice Cream has a contract with both The University of Alabama and Auburn University to serve sweets on gamedays.

“It’s crazy to think about: Where we live, we’re surrounded by cow pastures. Our dreams are huge, and just to see that so many of those already came into fruition is incredible,” she said.

While Hunter is the CEO, he loves every aspect of his job, especially working with friends.

“Hunter is out of high school now. This is his chance to spend time with the world and peers,” Norwood said.