Look for this ice cream truck outside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday - for cool treats and inspiration

A sweet twist is making its way to Auburn this gameday weekend.
A Little Something Extra Ice Cream is more than just ice cream sandwiches. It also serves a bigger purpose: employing ice cream experts with intellectual disabilities.
The truck will be located in front of the Nichols Center on South Donahue this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. They will also be back and open for the Iron Bowl.
Ice cream sandwiches, novelty ice cream characters and frozen lemonade pops are just a few of the selections available.
Owner and founder Michelle Norwood thought of the idea three years ago in the small-town of Geraldine as a way to give Hunter, her son with Down syndrome, a passion and love for service.
“The name A Little Something Extra actually plays off the extra chromosome that causes Down syndrome,” Norwood said. “We are showing the world that there is so much ability within any disability.”
The idea also originated from her not-so-secret love for ice cream.
“We lived in a very rural part of the state. Growing up, I’d always see ice cream trucks on TV or in big cities, but we didn’t have one in our area,” she said.
She also spent most of her days as a special education teacher before taking on the business.
“While teaching, we had a lot of our students with intellectual disabilities working in the school snack store. I saw that they learned financial literacy skills, employment skills and … social skills,” she said.
Norwood soon realized she could use the simplicity of pre-packaged ice cream as a way to give people with intellectual disabilities the perfect job.
Hunter, now 20, was hesitant with the idea at first.
“He didn’t even want an ice cream truck in the beginning. He didn’t even like ice cream three years ago. He wanted a taco truck,” she said. “Now of course, he loves ice cream to a fault. He loves telling everyone he’s the self-proclaimed CEO of the ice cream truck.”
While the duo travels all across Alabama, Auburn holds a special place in their hearts.
Hunter’s sister, Hope Norwood Guffey, is currently at Auburn University studying to become a special needs advocate, just like her mother.
“He always told me he’s wanted to come to Auburn because that’s my college,” Guffey said. “He was down here while my mom was signing different papers and getting everything ready for this weekend. We were walking up from Toomer’s Corner towards Samford, and Hunter looked up and said, ‘Gosh, this is my college.’ It nearly bought me to tears.”
While he can’t get a normal college experience, Norwood explained that this ice cream truck still gives him a chance to take on college campuses.
“I know as a mom myself, we all have dreams for our children,” Norwood said. “When we learned about Hunter’s diagnosis, I immediately thought there would be so many things we’d never see him accomplish, things he might never get to experience.
“When Hope started college, Hunter said he wanted to go to college also. … So that’s when I started thinking, ‘You know what? We can get this ice cream truck on college campuses and give Hunter his own kind of college experience.’”
Currently, A Little Something Extra Ice Cream has a contract with both The University of Alabama and Auburn University to serve sweets on gamedays.
“It’s crazy to think about: Where we live, we’re surrounded by cow pastures. Our dreams are huge, and just to see that so many of those already came into fruition is incredible,” she said.
While Hunter is the CEO, he loves every aspect of his job, especially working with friends.
“Hunter is out of high school now. This is his chance to spend time with the world and peers,” Norwood said.
Norwood has employed 22 young adults with a variety of disabilities over the past few years. Before their first shift, all employees go through the certification to become an “ice cream expert.” Once they graduate, the experts are ready to take on all things ice cream.
One of Norwood’s biggest influences is Betty Patten with Auburn’s EAGLES Program for students with intellectual disabilities. Patten inspired Norwood to strive for a new goal.
“Our dream is to continue having a presence in Auburn. Eventually, what we hope to do is partner with the EAGLES Program and give a portion of our proceeds back to them,” she said. “We want to help scholarship students into their program. It’s a dream for parents, and it’s a dream for students.”
Norwood encourages people to come and check out A Little Something Extra’s truck this weekend.
“There’s so much division in the world right now. This ice cream truck is a wonderful way to bring unity because differences are truly beautiful,” she said.
For more general information or booking opportunities, visit alittlesomethingextraicecream.com or email extraicecream@yahoo.com.