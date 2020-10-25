Loose lips can send case to federal jury

"I love chatting with you, and I like you. Maybe we could grab dinner sometime, or do you think I might be too young for you? :)"

The young woman replied no, and said that he was making her very uncomfortable. She reported the overture to her HR manager, who told the account manager’s boss.

Note: One request for a date, assuming the account manager did not bother the woman again, would generally not be enough for a sexual harassment claim on her part.

Grilling

His boss then called him in and grilled him. According to the account manager, much of the bawling out pertained to the age difference between him, who was in his mid-50s, and the woman, who was 21. It is undisputed that when the boss reported the situation in an email to HR, he included the age of the woman.

The company then decided to let the account manager resign. He was replaced by a 30-year-old, who took over his only account that generated revenue, plus a few that did not. The other accounts were distributed among his boss and two other account managers who were in their 50s.