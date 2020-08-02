McCaghren moves to AuburnBank

Wanda McCaghren, has joined AuburnBank as Vice President, Commercial and Consumer lending. She will work out of the branch at 215 S. Sixth St. in Opelika.
McCaghren joins AuburnBank with extensive banking experience, having served in multiple roles throughout her 43-year career. She is a graduate of the Alabama School of Banking and has numerous banking related certificates and awards.
“We are very excited to have Wanda join the AuburnBank team,” said Bob Dumas, AuburnBank President and CEO. “With her experience, and her focus on relationships she is uniquely qualified to assist AuburnBank with continuing our commitment to serving our community and meeting our customers’ financial needs.”
Wanda has lived in Auburn for 40 years. She and husband Doug enjoy spending time with their family in their free time.
