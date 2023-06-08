Milo’s Hamburgers announced on Thursday afternoon that it'll open a new restaurant this fall as part of the Northside Crossing retail development.

The restaurant chain, which opened it's first location in Birmingham in 1946, serves burgers smothered in its original sauce, fried pies, milkshakes, seasoned fries and its signature sweet tea. The Auburn location will be at the multi-tenant shopping strip at 1850 Shug Jordan Parkway, adjacent to the Walmart Neighborhood Market near the corner of Shug Jordan and Donahue

Mary Duncan Proctor, the marketing director at Milo's, said they expect to open the new location in mid-to-late fall, after the football season starts. No further details about the opening are available at this time, she said. This will be their first restaurant in the Auburn-Opelika area.

“We've been getting requests on social media and through our website for years to come to Auburn,” Proctor said. “We've been in Tuscaloosa for quite a while now, and so I'm ready to get to Auburn… We're excited to be a part of the city and the schools and the community out there.”

The new Milo’s will have a drive-thru and the option to eat in or dine outdoors.